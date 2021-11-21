Willowbrook shooting involving at least 1 LASD deputy leaves 1 person dead, 1 wounded

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that a deputy-involved shooting is being investigated at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro Station after a deputy opened fire on a man who had just shot and killed someone else.

The shooting took place at about 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Authorities said a male adult victim was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, while a male adult suspect, who shot the victim, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition after he ran onto the tracks at the Metro station and a Sheriff’s Department deputy opened fire an unknown number of times.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

In the case of another shooting that took place at the station in September, two brothers were arrested Saturday, and a third suspect is sought, authorities said.