Wilmington community shaken after child killed, 2 others wounded in shooting near elementary school

A Wilmington community was left shaken after a 12-year-old boy was killed, and another child and woman were wounded in a shooting near an elementary school Monday afternoon.

The gunfire rang out shortly before 5 p.m. near Wilmington Elementary Park School in the 1400 block of East Denni Street, where at least two suspects approached a parked vehicle and opened fire before speeding away, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A 12-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman who were sitting in the vehicle were both wounded. The woman managed to drive to Eubank Avenue and call 911.

The boy later died at a hospital.

Another child, who was an “unintended victim,” was wounded in the shooting, Wilmington Elementary Principal Luis Rivera said in a call to parents.

The wounded child is a fourth-grade student who was participating in an after school program when the shots were fired. The girl was playing on the playground when she was struck by a stray bullet.

“She was in the schoolyard just playing. Innocently, unknowingly, she was just a victim, just a random victim,” LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzales said.

Police said the 9-year-old girl and the woman were both in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what motivated the deadly shooting. Police did not have suspect descriptions available.

Leticia Corvera lives near the school and said she heard the gunfire.

“We heard the gunshots and we’re like ‘oh my God,'” Corvera said. “I usually let my son ride around, and he wasn’t that day, but I got scared… then I heard it was right here, across the street.”

Wilmington Elementary opened for classes with extra police will patrol in the area and counselors ready to speak with students and staff, the principal said.

On Tuesday morning, parents were dropping off their children as police officers stood outside the school’s entrance.

“I’m pretty sure parents are shaken up,” parent Jonathan Alvarez said. “I wouldn’t want my kids to stay after school, either way, now with the things that are happening. It gets dark early and it’s dangerous.”

Another parent, Amy Grajales, said it feels safer with the added police presence.

“It is safer because this feels like nothing’s gonna happen if the cops are here,” Grajales said.

The school’s principal assured parents that the student’s safety is a top priority.

“Your child will be safe at school, which is my highest concern,” Rivera said. “Our thoughts rest with the victim, and their family tonight.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Wilmington, released a statement saying she was “horrified” by the deadly gun violence near the school.

“This is such a tragedy. Gun violence has destroyed too many lives in this country and tonight it has terrorized another community,” she said in a statement. “I am praying for the family of this little boy and for the recovery of the little girl and young woman.”