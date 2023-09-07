The Riverside County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who died in a Winchester two-car crash just before midday Wednesday.

At about 11:40 a.m. at Domenigoni Parkway and Leon Road, two cars containing five people collided, the Riverside County Fire Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

Two people, 25-year-old Israel Bermudez of Buena Park and 32-year-old Paloma Casares of Hemet, were declared dead at the scene about 20 minutes after the crash.

Two others sustained moderate injuries, and a fifth person declined treatment, the RCFD said.

In addition to the deaths and injuries, the crash spilled about 50 gallons of oil and diesel fuel on the roadway, forcing the closure of eastbound Domenigoni Parkway for “an extended period of time,” the RCFD said.