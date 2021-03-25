Wind continues to whip Los Angeles as cold front blows in

The Los Angeles area can expect another day of windy conditions Thursday, forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

The coastline — Malibu, Santa Monica and Long Beach — as well as Beverly Hills and downtown Los Angeles should expect 15 to 25 mph winds this afternoon, with gusts up to 35 mph. The weather service issued a wind advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday for the coastline from Ventura County throughout Los Angeles County.

Cooler temperatures will accompany the winds, with highs in most of the region hovering near 60 degrees. A storm system over the Great Basin in Nevada is causing the cloudy conditions and storm-like weather along the coast, meteorologist David Sweet said. As a result, there is a small chance of light showers, with rainfall not expected to reach more than a fraction of an inch.

“The main thing, though, that we’re expecting with this weather system is gusty winds,” Sweet said from Oxnard.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.