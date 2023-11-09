A wind-driven brush fire erupted near the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, prompting officials to close the northbound and southbound lanes Thursday morning.

The blaze, dubbed the Landon Fire, was first reported at 5:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Landon Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters were at the scene of the 7-acre blaze, which prompted the freeway to be closed between Limonite Avenue and Cantu-Galleano Ranch road, the fire department tweeted just after 6:30 a.m.

Sky 5 was over the scene before the full closure, where smoke could be seen blowing into the cars as they were still traveling on the freeway.

The fire eventually started burning under the freeway, where flames were coming through some type of ventilation or drainage hole that was opened up near the center divider on the southbound side.

Fire vehicles and cones were placed around the hole as flames burned in the open grass field underneath.

It was unclear when the freeway lanes would reopen.