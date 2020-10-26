Wind-driven Silverado Fire triggers evacuation order for Irvine’s Orchard Hills community; 50 acres burned

Update:

The Orange County Fire Authority has announced a mandatory evacuation order for the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.

Officials have closed the 241 Freeway from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.

“Structures are threatened,” OCFA said just before 9 a.m.

OCFA estimates about 50,000 residents are currently affected.

University Community Center and Quail Hill Community Center are available as care and shelter facilities. https://t.co/0R6Lo1hgkO — City of Irvine (@City_of_Irvine) October 26, 2020

Mandatory evacuations for Orchard Hills on Irvine Blvd: From Bake to Jamboree. Ground and Air support are currently battling the flames. The 241 is closed from Santiago to the 133. Structures are threatened. #SilveradoFire



Media staging at the entrance of Irvine Regional Park. pic.twitter.com/hpB6c2k0Cr — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020

9 AM | Freemont Canyon currently gusting to 84 MPH. Winds peaking this morning, but will still be gusty through today. #cawx #SantaAna — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 26, 2020

OCFA informed IUSD of a fire in Silverado Canyon. It does not pose a threat to IUSD schools, but due to heavy winds, region impacted by smoke & poor air quality. School still in session for those scheduled to attend. Activities modified & students indoors. https://t.co/mdo18EmYKq pic.twitter.com/XJVcrKQb7T — Irvine Unified (@IUSD) October 26, 2020

Previous story:

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that ignited in the Santiago Canyon area on Monday morning.

The wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, sparked around 6:45 a.m. and is spreading at a “moderate” speed in the area of Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A Google Maps image shows Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon.

It has burned 50 acres just before 8 a.m., Cal Fire said.

Crews are “aggressively attacking the fire with air units en route,” OCFA said.

The flames ignited as powerful winds pummel Southern California, with gusts up to 45 mph at the location of the fire.

The National Weather Service warned residents between Tustin and Foothill Ranch to “stay vigilant.”

“Be ready to go,” OCFA Capt. Greg Barta said, particularly the Orchard Hills community of Irvine.

He said the agency has gotten reports of flames jumping the 241 Freeway. Barta urged residents in the area to follow OCFA on Twitter for updates.

At 8:20 a.m., Caltrans announced that officials have blocked the connectors between the 91 and 241 freeways. Video from the 241 shows flames by the freeway near Santiago Canyon Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Flames are burning by the 241 Freeway near Santiago Canyon Road 📹. OC Hawk https://t.co/v9fgLbVHPM #SilveradoFire pic.twitter.com/cgBaSUq5TM — KTLA (@KTLA) October 26, 2020