Los Angeles firefighters responded to a wind-driven fire burning near Porter Ranch and Chatsworth Sunday afternoon.

The Porter Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. south of the 118 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

The fire was burning in grass, fire officials said, but was being pushed by 10-15 mph wind towards heavy vegetation.

Video shared to the Citizen app showed large plumes of black smoke billowing from the fire.

The fire was considered a “major emergency,” but no homes were threatened and no evacuation orders were issued.

About 140 firefighters were assigned to fight the fire from both the ground and air, ultimately halting the blaze’s forward progress at about 7 acres in size, LAFD said.

“The fire remains south of the Ronald Reagan (SR118) Freeway, with some small spotting at the perimeter. The firefight continues, with a containment factor yet to be determined,” the department added.

At 4 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the 118 Freeway’s off-ramp to Porter Ranch Drive. It was expected to remain in place for one hour, the CHP tweeted.