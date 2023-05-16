A cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood was broken into early Tuesday, with theives apparently using a crowbar to smash through a window of the Sunset Strip storefront.

The incident was reported around 4:50 a.m. at Urbn Leaf West Hollywood Cannabis Dispensary, located at 8477 W. Sunset Blvd.

Preliminary reports from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department indicated that 12 males wearing ski masks broke into the store using a crowbar and ran away with multiple bags of weed.

It is unclear, however, how much exactly was taken.

The situation is not unique. Similar smash-and-grab robberies have been reported in the Los Angeles area in the last year or so.

Just last week, a group of 10 men used a pickup truck to smash in the storefront of a clothing store in Burbank and got away with $70,000 worth of merchandise. Police believe the same crew also tried to break into a video production rental house also in Burbank that same morning.

No further details about Tuesday’s incident have been released.