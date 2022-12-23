Two window washers required rescue Friday morning after becoming trapped near the 25th floor of a high rise building in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident was reported in the 400 block of South Broadway Street just before 10:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Search and rescue crews were responding to help the workers, who were on a swing when the rig motor broke.

Firefighters consulted with the command staff and a building engineer on how to rescue the workers.

Sky5 was overhead shortly before 11 a.m. as rescue crews managed to open a window and allow the workers to crawl back inside safely.

No injures were reported.