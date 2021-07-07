Windows shattered in series of BB gun shootings targeting San Fernando Valley businesses

Police are investigating a series of BB gun shootings that left windows shattered on several west San Fernando Valley businesses Wednesday morning.

Calls reporting the vandalisms began coming in around 4 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomelli said.

Twelve shootings were reported along Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills and Tarzana areas.

Video showed a shattered window in front of the Carving Board café on Ventura Boulevard.

Another seven businesses were struck in the Topanga area, according to police.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the shootings.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect, or suspects, and there is no known motive for the shootings.

LAPD detectives are investigating a series of vandalisms that took place overnight in the Topanga and West Valley areas of the SFV. So far, a total of 19 businesses have reported at least one of their windows being smashed. We will provide more updates when they become available — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 7, 2021