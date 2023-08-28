Los Angeles police are investigating after windows at several businesses in the San Fernando Valley were smashed early Monday morning.

Among the businesses to fall victim to the spree include an LA Fitness on the 6100 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood, a moving supply store on the 7200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys and a health food store in Sherman Oaks, also located on Van Nuys Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass scattered around the businesses.

Several businesses in the San Fernando Valley had windows smashed Aug. 28, 2023, including an LA Fitness location. (TNLA)

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a burglary happened around 2:45 a.m. at the health food store, Health Nut, in Sherman Oaks.

Suspects smashed the windows of that business and stole several items, although an exact accounting of what was stolen was not released. According to an independent journalist on the scene, police also said items were stolen from the other businesses.

A suspect description has not been released by police.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact the Los Angeles Police Department tip line at 1-877-527-3247. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at LAPDOnline.org.