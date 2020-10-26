Winds carry ash from Bobcat Fire into L.A. Basin, causing bad air quality

Smoke drifts over the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 23, 2020 near Pasadena. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As a wind-driven wildfire burned in Orange County on Monday, ash was blanketing the streets of East Los Angeles and parts of the San Gabriel Valley. But the particles were likely from the nearly contained Bobcat fire, which has been burning for more than a month in the Angeles National Forest, a forest spokesman said.

The Bobcat fire has scorched more than 115,000 acres, leaving a forest floor carpeted in gray, burned flecks of brush and trees. With winds whipping through Los Angeles County at gusts up to 60 mph, ash is being carried into East L.A. and nearby cities, said Angeles National Forest spokesman Andrew Mitchell.

“It would be easy to extrapolate that we have a major fire of 115,000 acres, that wind blowing down from that northeast direction is going to push that [ash] down into the southern part of L.A. County,” Mitchell said, adding that the Bobcat fire is 95% contained.

He also said it’s possible the ash could be coming from the Dolan or El Dorado fires farther east.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.