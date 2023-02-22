Strong winds swept through the South Bay region of Los Angeles County overnight, toppling several large trees and causing isolated power outages.

A tall eucalyptus tree came crashing down onto cars Tuesday evening outside the Pacific Lanai Apartments in Manhattan Beach. One of the owners of the complex says he was renovating an apartment unit around 10 p.m. when he heard a loud boom.

“I was very surprised and wanted to know what was going on,” Chris Petrusky told KTLA. “I’ve lived here for 30 years and have never seen wind like this in Manhattan Beach.”

No injuries were reported.

Elsewhere in the South Bay, a large tree fell onto the street at Cabrillo and Santa Fe avenues and another blocked the entrance to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center on Torrance Boulevard.

Wind gusts of up to 54 miles per hour were reported by the National Weather Service monitor at Los Angeles International Airport.

A cold and potentially dangerous winter storm is expected to sweep through Southern California Wednesday through Saturday, bringing periods of heavy rain at lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains. NWS expects snow levels to drop as low as 1,000 feet, potentially bringing snow to elevated valleys in the Los Angeles area.