The windshield of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s vehicle was smashed by a flying item on the 57 Freeway Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:05 p.m. near Pathfinder Road in Diamond bar.

The Sheriff’s Department said a metal lock was thrown from a vehicle traveling the opposite direction and hit the deputy’s vehicle.

The windshield was partially shattered, sending fragments and debris at the deputy sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

It’s unclear at this time if the vehicle was hit incidentally or if the item was intentionally thrown at the windshield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident is under investigation.