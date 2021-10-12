Windy weather pummels Southern California, leaving trees down and power out to thousands

The Southland is cleaning up Tuesday following a night of powerful winds that left thousands without power.

Power outages affected more than 30,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers when winds were at their worst Monday, according to a spokesperson with the LADWP.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, power had been restored to 22,900 customers, leaving another 10,200 still without electricity, the spokesperson said.

The winds left behind quite a bit of damage as well.

At least four vehicles were damaged by downed trees near the intersection of W. 59th Place and Denker Avenue in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Cleanup began overnight and was continuing Tuesday morning as officials closed off the area to the public. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

In Van Nuys, a tree fell onto an SUV as a woman and her two sons were traveling on Erwin Street Monday.

Lorena Lopez said she was scratched but no one was seriously hurt in the incident. “I was happy, obviously, nothing happened to them,” Lopez said.

Although winds have died down Tuesday morning, a wind advisory remained in place until 10 a.m. for parts of the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern California Edison said it is considering shutting off power Tuesday to as many as 10,000 customers in Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties to help prevent any of its electrical equipment from igniting a wildfire amid the dangerous weather conditions.

A downed tree from a night earlier is seen on top of a truck in the Harvard Park neighborhood on Oct. 12, 2021. (KTLA)