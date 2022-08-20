The 41st annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow kicked off at Camarillo Airport Saturday.

The weekend-long event honors women in aviation and includes aerial feats in military aircraft.

Aerial displays include the German-designed Red Bull helicopter that can fly upside down and was originally built to hunt tanks.

The yearly airshow is hosted by Camarillo Wings Association, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve aircraft culture and history.

Wings Over Camarillo continues Sunday with more aerial displays and interactive exhibits on the ground.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 20, 2022.