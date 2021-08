The annual Wings Over Camarillo Air Show returned this weekend, bringing a variety of activities like helicopter rides, a World War II reenactment camp, robotic demonstrations and the chance to see a wide array of aircraft.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Camarillo Airport.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 22, 2021.