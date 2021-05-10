Winner has days left to claim $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Norwalk

There are just three days left to claim a $26 million SuperLotto Plus winning ticket sold last year at a gas station in Norwalk before it expires, lottery officials said Monday.

The single winning ticket was sold ahead of the Nov. 14 draw at the Arco AMPM store at 10602 Imperial Highway in Norwalk.

SuperLotto Plus jackpots must be claimed within 180 days from the winning draw, which in this case puts the deadline on Thursday, according to the California State Lottery

Those who played in the draw are encouraged to check their tickets for winning numbers 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10.

If no one claims the winning ticket, the prize’s cash value of $19.7 million will be given to California public schools, the lottery says.

Anyone who believes they’ve got the winning ticket must complete a claim form, which can be found on the California lottery website, at one of the lottery’s district offices, or at any of the more than 23,000 lottery retailers statewide.

To submit the claim, the ticketholder can schedule an appointment at a district office or submit their signed claim form and winning ticket at a secure drop-box outside any of the nine district offices. They can also mail to claim form and ticket, postmarked no later than Thursday, to the California Lottery at 730 N. 10th St. Sacramento, CA 95811.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct city and address for the Arco location. The lottery gave out the wrong address but the correct city, prompting an error in which KTLA incorrectly said the location was in La Mirada.