After months of anticipation, California’s newest billionaire was finally identified.

During a news conference in Sacramento Tuesday, the winner of the record $2.04 billion jackpot was identified as Edwin Castro.

Castro was not in attendance, but a statement was read on his behalf in which he said he was “shocked and ecstatic.”

Castro wanted to remain private and declined lotto officials’ invitation to appear publicly. Only his name was released Tuesday, but lotto officials also said he chose to receive the lump sum of the jackpot, $997.6 million.

Another win announced Tuesday was for California public schools: November’s jackpot generated a record breaking $156 million.

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges, including millions generated by unclaimed winning tickets.

In November, the Powerball jackpot reached the world record-setting amount after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena. The store’s owner, Joe Chahayed, received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

