An Altadena store sold the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket on Monday.

The ticket that was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles, matched all six numbers to the draw, California Lottery officials said.

“California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire!” a tweet from the California Lotto read.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Aside from the record-breaking jackpot winner, three more tickets matched five numbers in California, officials said. Those tickets were sold in Gardena, Beaumont and San Francisco.

Tickets worth $1 million were also sold in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, lotto officials said. One person in Florida won $2 million.

