Southern California’s newest millionaire was crowned Saturday night after one winning ticket hit all six numbers for the $82 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 17, 19, 23, 31, 33 with Mega number 14.

The winning ticket was sold at Spring Valley Market located at 13295 Spring Valley Parkway in Victorville.

Five winning tickets that drew five numbers without the Mega number took home $13,324.

The $82 million jackpot marked Super Lotto Plus’ highest amount in 15 years. The jackpot has been growing since November, according to lottery officials.

The lottery raised an estimated $88.4 million for California public schools from this game alone, officials confirmed.

The highest Super Lotto Plus jackpot ever was won in 2002 and was worth $193 million. The Super Lotto Plus drawings happen bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:57 p.m.

The odds of winning the Super Lotto Plus jackpot are one in 41,416,353 compared to the one in 302.6 million chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

“Don’t count out California’s own in-state game,” said Carolyn Becker, a California Lottery spokesperson. “SuperLotto Plus can only be played here, so not only are you playing with fewer people in the mix, but the odds are also much better.”

Tickets can be purchased at any lottery retailer statewide.