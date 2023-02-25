As a roaring winter storm continues battering Southern California this weekend, a slight break is expected on Sunday before another storm system arrives next week.

Weather experts say this winter storm has been one of the strongest to hit SoCal in years. The storm prompted the first blizzard warning in Los Angeles County since 1989.

Showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds will stick around through Saturday night, maintaining dangerous driving conditions across the Southland.

Hail and graupel will likely hit some areas, according to National Weather Service. Keep warm clothing handy as frigid temps will remain.

L.A. metro and coastal areas saw over six inches of rain with some San Fernando Valley areas seeing over 10 inches of precipitation, according to NWS.

Higher elevations will continue to see snowfall this weekend at around 1,000-1,500 feet with “accumulating snow likely across the deserts and higher valleys/foothills,” said NWS.

Winter storm watch will remain in effect through the weekend into next week for some areas.

A series of weak storms arrive beginning Sunday night and will continue on and off until Wednesday, with an estimated half an inch to one inch of rain and snowfall above 3,500 feet.

These storms may extend closures of mountain roads while flooding may occur during heavier downpours, said NWS.

Several highways remain closed on Saturday due to snowy or flooded road conditions.

“As storms continue to move through the area, please avoid travel if possible,” advised Caltrans. “Conditions can change very quickly.”

The record-breaking storm brought plenty of damage across SoCal on Friday, flooding highways, and surface streets and knocking down trees and powerlines.

Crews are continuing to work around the clock to clear roadways, drains, and fallen debris while restoring power to affected areas.

Showers will continue to blanket SoCal into Sunday morning with a flood warning in effect through 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mountain areas will see anywhere from 10-16 inches of new snowfall.

Officials are advising residents to stay off the roads this weekend if possible.