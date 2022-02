Frigid temperatures from a winter storm dumped fresh snow onto Big Bear Mountain.

The National Weather Service said the area could see between 5-10 inches.

While some parts of Big Bear Lake looked like a ghost town Tuesday, in downtown many people decided to weather the storm.

Caltrans has asked people to avoid traveling to the area if possible for the next several days.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 22, 2022.