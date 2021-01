A winter storm that will impact the Southland Thursday and Friday is expected to dump several more inches of snow on our local mountains.

Forecasters are calling for accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 5,000 feet, 10 to 15 inches above 6,000 feet and up to 30 inches above 7,000 feet.

⚠️ WINTER STORM WARNING ⚠️above 5000 ft for San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Hope you all got your shoveling done, because it's going to dump again. Some areas may see another foot or more ❄️! Avoid travel if possible.



Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2021.