Winter storm headed to Southern California, bringing rain and mountain snow

A winter storm that doused the Bay Area on Tuesday is moving into Southern California, bringing rain and the potential for hail to much of the Los Angeles area and snow to the mountains.

Angelenos can expect steady rain early Wednesday till noon, and snow is expected above 3,500 feet as early as Tuesday night, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is expected in the mountains, and snow levels will drop Wednesday morning, creating potential problems on upper-elevation roadways.

The cold front is expected to dump one-half to 1 inch of rain across L.A. County, while a half-inch more could fall on the foothills. Kittell said there’s also a good chance of thunder and lightning.

