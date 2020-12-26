Winter storm to bring heavy snowfall in SoCal mountains

Skiers and snowboarders in the Los Angeles area will be treated to fresh powder on the slopes, as snowfall expected hit the region’s mountain communities this weekend.

Southern California is expected to see its first significant rain of the season Sunday night, when a cold front coming through Monday could bring up to an inch of rain across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas above 5,000 feet can expect about 2 to 5 inches of snow through Monday, the weather agency said.

That means winter wonderland fun for those planning to hit the area ski resorts.

Those who plan to hit the slopes this weekend are encouraged to travel with people within their immediate household to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News from Running Springs on Dec. 26, 2020.

It's been eluding us for so long but our first significant rain of the season is finally upon us! A cold front coming through Sun night through Mon will bring upwards of 0.25-1" of rain across the area. Even snow above 4000-5000 feet of about 2-5"! Be prepared! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/iwY4IBPX2f — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 26, 2020

You've probably heard rain is coming on Sunday and Monday. How much rain will you get? Here's a look the latest totals we're expecting across the area. And for you snow lovers, here's a look of the latest expected snow totals! Enjoy! 🌧️ ❄️ #CAwx #LArain #SoCal pic.twitter.com/1NcJxX6iC6 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 26, 2020