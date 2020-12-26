Winter storm to bring heavy snowfall in SoCal mountains

Skiers and snowboarders in the Los Angeles area will be treated to fresh powder on the slopes, as snowfall expected hit the region’s mountain communities this weekend.
Southern California is expected to see its first significant rain of the season Sunday night, when a cold front coming through Monday could bring up to an inch of rain across the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas above 5,000 feet can expect about 2 to 5 inches of snow through Monday, the weather agency said.
That means winter wonderland fun for those planning to hit the area ski resorts.
Those who plan to hit the slopes this weekend are encouraged to travel with people within their immediate household to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News from Running Springs on Dec. 26, 2020.