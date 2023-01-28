The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.

Both counties are expected to see heavy snow.

In San Bernardino County, snow totals are expected to be between 1 to 3 inches between 3,000 and 4,000 feet in elevation, 3 to 7 inches between 4,000 and 6,000 feet, and 7 to 10 inches between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Up to a foot of snow is likely above 7,000 feet.

In Riverside County, 1 to 4 inches is expected between 3,500 and 4,500 feet, 4 to 7 inches is expected between 4,500 and 5,500 feet, and 7 to 12 inches is expected above 6,000 feet.

The two counties will also see winds between 30 and 50 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph expected “at the windiest desert slope locations,” the NWS said.