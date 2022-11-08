Heavy snow expected to fall in Southern California’s mountains prompted officials to issue a winter storm warning Tuesday.

The warning comes as the Southland is being drenched by the second of three days of rain.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with some areas measuring up to 20 inches, are forecast to fall by Wednesday in the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A dusting of around two inches is expected between 4,000 feet and 5,500 feet with about a half inch of snow possibly falling on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area.

The most likely time for snowfall to hit the Grapevine area is Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Gusty winds as high as 50 mph could also face drivers, according to the weather service.

The winter storm warning for the L.A. area is set to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains are also under a winter storm warning Tuesday.

The warning includes the communities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood.

Areas above 5,500 feet can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling between 6,500 and 7,500 feet. Forecasters are calling for a few feet to drop on the highest peaks.

Snow and gusty winds up to 70 mph will create dangerous driving conditions. Chains will be required for drivers traveling in the mountains.

The latest updates on road conditions can be found by calling 5-1-1.