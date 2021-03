Winter storms brought rain, hail and snow to Southern California this week, with some Los Angeles County mountains getting up to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

In Simi Valley, videos showed cheerful residents and children playing outside after hail blanketed the ground Thursday.

Ellina Abovian reports from Simi Valley for the KTLA 5 News on March 12, 2021.

Radar estimates show this storm in eastern LA Co. producing brief heavy rain and small hail. #LAweather #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Cql0jjEzVh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 12, 2021