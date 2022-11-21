Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season.

The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free.

“The Winter Wonderland experience will provide youth and families a memorable snow day experience and much more to celebrate the joy of the holiday season,” Norma Edith García-González, director of the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.

This year’s Winter Wonderland experience will also include teen zones for young adults to hang out with friends.

The holiday festivities will run throughout December at select locations.

Friday, Dec. 2

Col. Leon H. Washington Park – 8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles – (4- 8 p.m.)

Mary M. Bethune Park – 1244 E. 61st Street, Los Angeles – (4- 8 p.m.)

Charter Oak Park – 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina – (4- 8 p.m.)

Pamela County Park – 2236 Goodall Ave., Duarte – (4- 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 3

Eugene A. Obregon Park – 4021 E. First Street, Los Angeles – (12- 4 p.m.)

City Terrace Park – 1126 N. Hazard Ave., E. Los Angeles – (4- 8 p.m.)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park – 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles – (12- 4 p.m.)

George Washington Carver Park – 1400 E. 118th Street, Los Angeles – (4- 8 p.m.)

Val Verde Community Regional Park – 30300 W. Arlington Road, Val Verde – (12- 4 p.m.)

Belvedere Community Regional Park – 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave, Los Angeles – (4- 8 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 9

Adventure Park – 10130 S. Gunn Ave., Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Sorenson Park – 11419 Rose Hedge Drive, Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Saybrook Park – 6250 E. Northside Drive, East Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

Jesse Owens Community Regional Park – 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles- (4-8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 10

El Cariso Community Regional Park – 13100 Hubbard Street, Sylmar – (12-4 p.m.)

Loma Alta Park – 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena – (4-8 p.m.)

Helen Keller Park – 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles – (12-4 p.m.)

Athens Park – 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

San Angelo Park – 245 S. San Angelo Ave., La Puente – (12-4 p.m.)

Bassett Park – 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente – (4-8 p.m.)

East Rancho Dominguez Park – 15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton – (12-4 p.m.)

Ted Watkins Memorial Park – 1335 E. 103rd Street, Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

George Lane Park – 5520 W Ave L-8, Quartz Hill (4-8 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 16

Ruben F. Salazar Park – 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles (4-8 p.m.)

William Steinmetz Park – 1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights – (4-8 p.m.)

Amigo Park – 5700 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Amelia Mayberry Park – 13201 E. Meyer Road, Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Saturday. Dec. 17

Stephen Sorenson Park – 16801 E. Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles (12-4 p.m.)

Jackie Robinson Park – 8773 E. Ave. R, Littlerock – (4-8 p.m.)

Mona Park – 2291 E. 121st Street, Compton (12-4 p.m.)

Franklin D. Roosevelt Park – 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

Rimgrove Park – 747 N. Rimgrove Drive, La Puente – (12-4 p.m.)

Allen J. Martin Park – 14830 E. Giordano Street, La Puente – (4-8 p.m.)

Valleydale Park – 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa – (4-8 p.m.)

According to its website, the Parks After Dark program was launched in 2010 to turn recreational areas in vulnerable communities, susceptive to higher crime rates, into active community centers.