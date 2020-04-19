With 142 coronavirus cases, East Hollywood nursing home has one of largest clusters at CA nursing facilities

With 142 confirmed coronavirus cases, an East Hollywood nursing home appears to be one of the hardest hit in the state amid the pandemic.

The COVID-19 cluster at Brier Oak on Sunset nursing facility at 5154 Sunset Blvd. is the largest among 148 nursing facilities in Los Angeles County with at least one known COVID-19 case, according to a list shared Saturday by the California Department of Public Health.

The agency detailed information on most of the 258 skilled nursing facilities statewide that reported COVID-19 cases. More than half are in L.A. County.

Of the facilities listed by the state, the East Hollywood nursing home was followed by a Tulare County nursing facility with a total of 137 cases and an Alameda County facility with 102.

Brier Oak had 80 residents and 62 staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, according to the health agency.

A spokesman for the facility said Brier Oak had been limiting visitations, screening staff and residents for symptoms and immediately notifying patients of positive coronavirus test results, among other precautions.

“At this time, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our patients, residents and employees, the facility’s Chief Clinical Officer Budgie Amparo said in a statement. “I can assure you that we are working around the clock, doing everything in our power – and everything medical experts know as of at this time – to protect and keep our patients, residents and employees as healthy and as safe as possible.”

Most of L.A. County’s facilities reported less than 11 cases among staff and patients. But a number of others had larger outbreaks.

Brighton Care Center in Pasadena had 20 cases among residents and 43 among staff. Country Villa Convalescent Center in Palms had 15 cases among resident and 58 among staff.

“We are especially concerned about the overwhelming number of residents residing in our nursing homes who have passed away,” the county’s public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a written statement Saturday. “I have requested additional support from our state and federal partners so we can work together to ensure that our nursing homes are as safe as possible for residents and employees.”

Ferrer said she asked for supplementary staffing and protective gear, as well as increased ability to test residents and employees and improvements in infection control at nursing homes.

As virus hotspots emerged throughout the state’s nursing facilities, Newsom said last week that the state would be using the U.S. Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, and at least seven other facilities statewide to help with decompressing the strain on nursing homes that need to isolate patients who test positive for the coronavirus.

The governor also said California is sending 600 nurses and additional medical supplies to nursing homes and assisted living centers grappling with cases of COVID-19.

The state was reaching out to all nursing facilities to find out how many coronavirus cases they have and offer to support, including helping with temporary staffing as more employees test positive and have to self-isolate, Newsom said.

Here’s a list of all L.A. County nursing homes with more than 11 reported coronavirus cases as of Friday, according to the state’s public health agency:

Facility Name Residents Staff ALAMEDA CARE CENTER 26 20 ARARAT CONVALESCENT HOSPITAL 14 <11 BRIER OAK ON SUNSET 62 80 BRIGHTON CARE CENTER 20 43 BROADWAY BY THE SEA 14 26 COUNTRY VILLA PAVILION NURSING CENTER 17 45 COUNTRY VILLA SOUTH CONVALESCENT CENTER 15 58 GARDEN CREST REHABILITATION CENTER 35 35 HOLLYWOOD PREMIER HEALTHCARE CENTER 25 29 KEI-AI SOUTH BAY HEALTHCARE CENTER 23 LYNWOOD HEALTHCARE CENTER 27 22 NEW VISTA NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER 15 18 ROYALWOOD CARE CENTER 12 31 THE GROVE POST-ACUTE CARE CENTER 11 20 THE EARLWOOD 17 24 THE REHABILITATION CENTER OF SANTA MONICA <11 14 TORRANCE CARE CENTER WEST INC 15 23 VIRGIL REHABILITATION AND SKILLED NURSING CENTER 14 WEST HILLS HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER <11 13