With all the distractions at home, low-income students need headphones to study

Valeria, 8, and Keyla, 12, enjoy their 2-year-old brother, Carlos, but he can be distracting, says their mother Norma Quijas.(Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)

In her family’s one-bedroom home every day unfolds with one distraction after another for 17-year-old Anais Hernandez: her mother cooking and cleaning in the kitchen; her disabled father watching high-volume TV news; the bustle of her younger sister in their East Los Angeles home.

There’s no escape from the noise as Anais attempts to focus on Advanced Placement Spanish literature and English and economics. Two weeks into shelter-at-home schooling, this Mendez High School senior could use a tool that would be hard for her family to afford — sound-canceling headphones.

Before March 13, when Los Angles school district officials shuttered campuses and began a difficult transition to online learning, Anais spent a lot of time at Mendez High, where she got most of her homework done.

“I find it challenging to do my best on my assignments because there’s a lot of distractions,” said Anais, adding wistfully that “any set of headphones — that would help me concentrate and study.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.