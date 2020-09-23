With better weather, crews up containment of 177-square-mile Bobcat Fire to 38%; Antelope Valley foothills still at risk

Weaker winds, cooler temperatures and higher humidities helped firefighters more than double their containment of a destructive wildfire that has been stubbornly burning in the Angeles National Forest for nearly three weeks.

The Bobcat Fire has charred more than 113,300 acres, or about 177 square miles, making it the third largest blaze recorded in L.A. County since 1900, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

It was 38% contained as of Wednesday morning, up from 17% from the previous evening.

Firefighters overnight completed strategic firing to link the fire’s containment line from Mount Wilson to Highway 2, again protecting critical telecommunication satellites in the the Mount Wilson area.

“We do have warmer conditions later this afternoon and into the weekend, so while we have the weather in our favor, we’re going to take advantage of it and do some more good work out on the line,” said L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Pono Barnes.

He warned that “conditions can change in a moment’s notice,” so crews will continue to patrol the northern edge of the fire near the Antelope Valley foothills on Wednesday.

Firefighters are also working to prevent flames from spreading further on land that hasn’t burned in 40 or 50 years.

“There’s still a lot of open ground,” said Oscar Vargas, a division chief with the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials urged those affected by the fire to follow the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Twitter for updates on evacuations.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Palmdale High School at at 2137 E. Avenue R. Those with large animals can bring them to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds at 2551 W. Avenue H in Lancaster. The county said Tuesday that it has more than 400 animals in its care as the Bobcat Fire continued to burn.

Officials said the blaze threatens more than 1,000 homes and has burned at least 27 structures, including some in the Juniper Hills area. Four injuries have been reported, but their extent is unclear, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.