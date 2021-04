With staff who have all completed specialized training in autism awareness, JSX Airline hopes to make travel easier for those who are on the spectrum and their families.

The airline, founded in California, is certified as “Autism Aware” by Autism Double-Checked, which provides autism and inclusivity training for the travel and hotel industries and classifies companies into three levels of readiness.

Megan Telles reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 6 on April 17, 2021.