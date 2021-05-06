With L.A. County in yellow tier, indoor bars, saunas and steam rooms reopen

Thursday morning Los Angeles County entered the yellow tier of the state’s reopening blueprint, allowing for the broadest reopening of the economy since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Here is what you need to know:

What does this change mean?

In general, reaching this level allows expanded capacity at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks, sports venues and museums. Bars can also reopen indoors without the requirement that they serve meals, and saunas and steam rooms can reopen.

