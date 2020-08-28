With NBA deal, the Forum to become a voting center starting in late October

On the day the NBA and its players association announced a push to host voting centers at NBA arenas during the upcoming election, the Clippers and Los Angeles County said the Forum in Inglewood will serve as also become a voting center starting in late October.

The Forum will host in-person voting and accept dropped off mail-in ballots between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3.

Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder and county clerk, said in a statement that the use of the 53-year-old arena, which was purchased in May by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, as a voting facility “ensures Inglewood and the surrounding communities have a safe and positive in-person voting experience at one of L.A.’s historic landmarks.”

After a two-day stoppage of the NBA postseason following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., the league and the National Basketball Players Assn. released a joint statement Friday announcing commitments to a handful of social justice and racial equity initiatives.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.