With new mask rules, L.A. County asks the vaccinated to help the unvaccinated

Los Angeles County’s rise in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks poses a unique challenge.

About 99% of the people getting sick are unvaccinated. Those who have gotten their shots are protected and can get back to normal life after more than a year of pandemic shutdowns.

Officials have been desperately trying to convince those who have not gotten their shots to do so. But with limited success.

So the county is now requiring everyone — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear masks inside public places.

