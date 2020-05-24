With restaurants open in Ventura, Southern California’s retail economy starts cautious return

Linda Sims tucked into a booth across from her husband Anson Saturday in the back of the Busy Bee Café in downtown Ventura.
Her first decision took some judgment: entering a restaurant for the first time since the coronavirus stay-at-home order was imposed. The second decision was easier: getting the pancakes.
“We come here every Fourth of July,” she said of the 1950s-style diner. “And this is where we always have breakfast.”
The Simses, who wore face masks while waiting on the sidewalk for a table, said they know there’s a risk in reopening now, but it has to happen sometime.
Read the full story at LATimes.com.