With restaurants open in Ventura, Southern California’s retail economy starts cautious return

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
At the Busy Bee Cafe along Main Street in downtown Ventura, Bryson Finger serves coffee to Jeric Gambon, 24, as he enjoys breakfast May 21, 2020.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

At the Busy Bee Cafe along Main Street in downtown Ventura, Bryson Finger serves coffee to Jeric Gambon, 24, as he enjoys breakfast May 21, 2020.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Linda Sims tucked into a booth across from her husband Anson Saturday in the back of the Busy Bee Café in downtown Ventura.

Her first decision took some judgment: entering a restaurant for the first time since the coronavirus stay-at-home order was imposed. The second decision was easier: getting the pancakes.

“We come here every Fourth of July,” she said of the 1950s-style diner. “And this is where we always have breakfast.”

The Simses, who wore face masks while waiting on the sidewalk for a table, said they know there’s a risk in reopening now, but it has to happen sometime.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter