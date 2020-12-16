With transportation secretary off the table, speculation remains over possible cabinet position for Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at the 4th annual Women’s March LA: Women Rising at Pershing Square on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

The waiting game continues for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Angelenos watching to see if he will serve out the remaining two years of his term.

President-elect Joe Biden’s team is announcing nominations for cabinet positions, but the mayor’s name has yet to be called.

On Tuesday, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was announced as Biden’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Transportation, a post for which Garcetti at one point was viewed as a contender.

It has been reported that Garcetti, who is close to Biden and served as co-chair of his presidential campaign, could be appointed a climate change advisor or to some other post. Others have suggested he could become ambassador to Mexico.

