Witness detains sexual assault suspect before police arrive at Redondo Beach scene: Officials

A sexual assault suspect was detained thanks to a person who witnessed the attack in Redondo Beach, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Diamond Street, Redondo Beach police said in a news release.

The victim was walking her dog in the area when she was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man.

“A witness observed the incident and ran to assist the victim and detained the suspect until officers arrived on scene,” police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was eventually released.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Edwin Alberto Donissuchite of Inglewood, was booked on suspicion of attempted rape by force or duress, police said. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Police did not release a booking photo of Donissuchite, citing the ongoing investigation. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the area and interviewing other possible witnesses.

