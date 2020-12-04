Witness intervenes in sexual assault of woman in her 60s; suspect arrested: Tustin PD

Quin Kalis Sheridan is seen in a photo released by the Tustin Police Department on Dec. 3, 2020.

A person who witnessed a woman in her 60s being sexually assaulted in Tustin pushed the assailant off the victim, stopping the attack, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 9:35 a.m. while the victim was walking along Robinson Drive, according to the Tustin Police Department.

The man approached the victim from behind, forced her to the ground and tried to remove her pants, a police news release states.

The assailant, identified as Quin Kalis Sheridan, then allegedly covered the victim’s mouth with his hand as she resisted.

Police said a person in the area saw the attack, ran over and “pushed the suspect off the victim which eventually caused him to stop the assault,” according to the news release.

Sheridan, 25, of Malibu, then ran from the scene.

Responding officers and detectives eventually found Sheridan hiding in a nearby restroom.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, kidnapping, sexual assault and elder abuse, police said.

No further details about the incident were released.