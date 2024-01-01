Gunfire erupted in what witnesses called an underground, illegal New Year’s Eve party at a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning leaving two people dead.

Police said the shooting broke out at around 1 a.m., following some sort of dispute and investigators believe there were multiple gunmen.

Arriving officers saw a large group of people in the street in front of the location and heard what they believed to be gunfire, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Ryan Whiteman said.

Several victims with gunshot wounds were located and attended to by first responders.

“At this time, we have two confirmed fatalities,” Whiteman said. The victims were described as a male and a female who were in their 20s.

Eight other people were transported to local medical centers in unknown condition following the incident, Whiteman said.

LAPD on the scene of a deadly shooting that left two people dead and eight others injured in downtown L.A. on Jan. 1, 2024. (RMG News)

Hundreds of people had packed the building in the 2300 block of Porter Street and many of them spilled outside. One witness, who did not want to be identified, told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe that the scene was already chaotic and dangerous even before the deadly shootout.

“It was a powder keg waiting for a match really,” he said. “There were double-parked cars three or four rows deep and only a single line of traffic was remaining. Everything became very hectic as drunken people spilled out of the venue. The venue is clearly not large enough to hold the number of people that were present. I made multiple attempts to call both 311 and 911.”

The man said that all the calls he placed to authorities were unsuccessful.

An Uber driver, identified only as Mike B., was in the area picking up customers when he got caught in the crossfire, saying he quickly crouched under his dashboard.

“I see gunfire from one of the perpetrators at a black SUV and I duck because it’s like maybe within 15-20 feet from me, in front of my car,” he told KTLA. “When I’m ducked, I hear…like a submachine gun, like an Uzi or something like that.”

His vehicle was struck by bullets and at least one of his passengers had their arm grazed by gunfire.

“There’s a guy 20 feet to my left side and there’s an SUV on the right side and I believe they were shooting at each other,” Mike added.

Later that morning, the aunt of the woman who was killed showed up to the scene.

“I thank god for the times we had with her and I just pray to everybody, turn your life around and give it to god,” she told KTLA.

While the loved ones of those who lost their lives will be dealing with pain that lasts a lifetime, the unidentified witness said he believes that along with the shooters, there are others who are responsible.

“I think, personally, that given the tragic events that led to at least two people being killed that the event coordinators and promoters need to be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

The situation remains under investigation as police continue gathering evidence, looking for surveillance footage and talking to witnesses.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers.