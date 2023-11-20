A man has been arrested and another person is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run allegedly involving a mother and her son.

According to LAPD officials, calls of the collision originally came out to police at 5:20 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was heading east on Wilshire when his vehicle jumped the curb, struck a traffic light and eventually collided with two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian, a woman in her late 50s, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, law enforcement officials said.

The two pedestrians were reportedly a mother and her son, according to witnesses of the crash.

According to LAPD officials, calls of the collision originally came out to police at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in Los Angeles. (KTLA)

According to LAPD officials, calls of the collision originally came out to police at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in Los Angeles. (KTLA)

According to LAPD officials, calls of the collision originally came out to police at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in Los Angeles. (KTLA)

Authorities could not confirm if the two victims were related.

After the collision, the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, fled the scene. He was apprehended by a nearby patrol officer, police said.

Another person has been taken into custody but not arrested, LAPD confirmed.

Video from the scene captured by KTLA shows a wrecked black sedan on the sidewalk, with debris from the crash strewn across the intersection.

The initial cause of the crash is unknown.