Witnesses sought in death of carjacking suspect who was shot, then hit by vehicle in Compton

Detectives on Tuesday asked witnesses to come forward two days after the death of a man who was shot in Compton by a driver he allegedly tried to carjack before he was hit by another motorist.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday during a red light at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man, whose identity has not been released, walked up to a driver and brandished a handgun, prompting the motorist to shoot him, officials said.

The carjacker was then hit by at least one other vehicle, according to investigators. The driver of that car, a black sedan, pulled over but then quickly fled the scene, authorities said.

Related Content Suspect in attempted carjacking dies after being shot by motorist, hit by vehicle in Compton

The carjacking suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The department said the county coroner has yet to determine the cause of death, and that the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office after a probe.

The victim of the attempted carjacking, who was alone in his vehicle, drove a short distance away after shooting the perpetrator and waited for sheriff’s deputies, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department said the carjacking victim has been cooperative and has been interviewed, adding that he was not in custody Tuesday.

Now, investigators are asking for people who saw what happened to contact them.

“There were multiple cars on the road, along with pedestrians in the area, at the time of this incident,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Investigators believe there were multiple witnesses to this shooting and subsequent traffic collision, that have not come forward.”

Anyone with information can call detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477, using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.