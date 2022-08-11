A man who had been lying on a street in South Los Angeles was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers late last month, police announced Thursday.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 28 at Vernon and Towne avenues in Historic South-Central.

Witnesses saw the victim, Eduardo Trujillo, lying in the intersection and tried to get him off the street, when a dark pick-up truck ran him over, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the truck did not stop.

“Moments later, a second vehicle ran over Trujillo, and the second driver did not stop to render aid,” police said in a news release.

Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police originally believed the victim had suffered two gunshot wounds, and the incident was being treated as a homicide.

An autopsy conducted on Aug. 2, however, revealed that two holes on Trujillo’s body were neither gunshot or stab wounds, police explained.

The examination could not conclude how the wounds were caused, and the manner of death was changed from homicide to accidental, police said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run drivers.

Anyone with information can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.