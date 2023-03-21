Firefighters respond to a fatal fire investigation in Sylmar on March 21, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman in her 70s was killed in a Sylmar house fire late Monday.

Additionally, 12 cats were found dead in the blaze, officials said.

The fire was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 14300 block of Tyler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding firefighters we able to extinguish the flames at the single-family house in about 20 minutes.

“Sadly, despite paramedics’ best efforts to revive her, one woman (approximately 75 years old) was beyond medical help and declared dead at the scene,” officials said in an alert.

A dozen cats were also found dead in the home, but it is unclear if they died as a result of the fire, Firefighter David Ortiz said.

Ortiz said there were no working fire alarms inside the home at the time of the blaze.

The home is expected to be uninhabitable after the fire, and the cause is under investigation.