Woman, 20, arrested on suspicion of stabbing 15-year-old boy to death in Aliso Viejo

A 20-year-old woman is behind bars on suspicion of stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in Aliso Viejo, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Liza Arce of Mission Viejo allegedly left the victim with multiple stab wounds before deputies found him at a hospital around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s officials.

He died later from his wounds at Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills, officials said.

Investigators believe the stabbing occurred earlier that night near Via San Gabriel and Via Iglesia in Aliso Viejo. Officials said Arce was identified and arrested Saturday evening.

Authorities have not released a suspected motive or any other details including the identity of the underage victim. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.