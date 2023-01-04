A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The unidentified victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Witnesses told the Sheriff’s Department they heard a single shot and then saw the victim down on the ground.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Department did not give any further details on the shooting but said the victim was not expected to survive her injuries.

Detectives were searching the area for any further witnesses or surveillance video that could help with their investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.