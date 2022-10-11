An LAPD cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-driver who struck a woman and her 3-year-old son.

The incident occurred on Oct. 1 in the crosswalk at Broadway and 80th Street.

Police said a driver in a black compact SUV speeding northbound on Broadway crashed into Elsa Zelaya and her son, Dominick.

While Elsa suffered minor injuries, the collision left her son with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to identify themselves or help the victims in any way.

The 3-year-old victim has already undergone surgery and is being monitored at a children’s hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Crime Stoppers.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for severely injuring the victims.