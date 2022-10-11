Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-driver who struck a woman and her 3-year-old son.
The incident occurred on Oct. 1 in the crosswalk at Broadway and 80th Street.
Police said a driver in a black compact SUV speeding northbound on Broadway crashed into Elsa Zelaya and her son, Dominick.
While Elsa suffered minor injuries, the collision left her son with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop to identify themselves or help the victims in any way.
The 3-year-old victim has already undergone surgery and is being monitored at a children’s hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Crime Stoppers.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for severely injuring the victims.