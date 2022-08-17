A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles. Aug. 17, 2022 (KTLA)

A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street.

A police spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim, and then took “a large dollar amount” of jewelry before getting away.

The victim was emotionally shaken, but her physical injuries were not serious enough to require hospitalization, police said.

No suspect or vehicle information was immediately available.